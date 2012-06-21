Little Tiny Fish

Artificial Badger

Little Tiny Fish
Little Tiny Fish
  • Save
Artificial Badger badger shaving grooming puppet digital pen and ink
Download color palette

A piece I did for The Sharpologist about the differences between real and artificial badger hair brushes, which are used for men's grooming.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Little Tiny Fish
Little Tiny Fish

More by Little Tiny Fish

View profile
    • Like