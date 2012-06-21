John Oates

Type Creation Process - Dreamers Disease

John Oates
John Oates
  • Save
Type Creation Process - Dreamers Disease type typography hand lettering shiny swash cursive swirl drawing process
Download color palette

This is a type design I created for a collective I'm in (HoneyBear)
Let me know what you guys think!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
John Oates
John Oates

More by John Oates

View profile
    • Like