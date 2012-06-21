PM Collective

Corn Nuts | UFC

PM Collective
PM Collective
  • Save
Corn Nuts | UFC corn nuts ufc mma boxing typography product
Download color palette

Here is the final design for the in-store promotion for Corn Nuts, featuring UFC fighter Rashad Evans.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
PM Collective
PM Collective

More by PM Collective

View profile
    • Like