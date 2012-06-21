Daniel Feldt

Lucky Thirteen

Lucky Thirteen motorcycle helmet helmet illstration adobe ideas ipad drawing
Old school motorcycle helmet drawn on an iPad on Adobe Ideas.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
