BT Livermore

Bunyan on a Bicycle

BT Livermore
BT Livermore
  • Save
Bunyan on a Bicycle bicycle bike screenprint trees forest paul bunyan
Download color palette

I do some Paul Bunyan themed print every year. This year, I'm tying it in with a bicycle art show we're throwing at my studio, Magnetic North.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
BT Livermore
BT Livermore

More by BT Livermore

View profile
    • Like