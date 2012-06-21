McMillianCo.

Smorgasboat Tee

Smorgasboat Tee smorgasboat branding anchor hot dog nautical event party cruise t-shirt postcard
Identity and event branding for a party cruise to celebrate the coming of summer and to benefit City Harvest.

Visit Website: http://smorgasboatbrooklyn.com/

