John Schlemmer

At A Glance

John Schlemmer
John Schlemmer
  • Save
At A Glance iphone ipad apple ui
Download color palette

An interface I was working on for an iPad app... It was going along very smoothly until Apple laid down the law on widget-based apps. The sole purpose was to have all the information important to you displayed on your iPad while it's docked (time, weather, calendar, Twitter, Facebook, email, RSS, and notes).

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
John Schlemmer
John Schlemmer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by John Schlemmer

View profile
    • Like