Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

eS lettering

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
  • Save
eS lettering design typography identity branding experiment
Download color palette

A little excerpt from a new branding direction.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

More by Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

View profile
    • Like