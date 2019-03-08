Jordan Parker

ASE Landing Page

gradient dark web design ui
Portion of new landing page design for the website of a leading audio engineering college. Using visual representation of sound waves and audio equaliser spectrums to communicate the college's focus on audio & music.

Posted on Mar 8, 2019
