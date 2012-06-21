Harley Creative

Detroit Hoop City

Harley Creative
Harley Creative
  • Save
Detroit Hoop City college basketball sports logo ncaa
Download color palette

This was done back in 2009 when the F4 was in Detroit. Never saw the light of day, until now.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Harley Creative
Harley Creative

More by Harley Creative

View profile
    • Like