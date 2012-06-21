The Interpreter's House

extract from my animated piece: https://vimeo.com/25181651

This piece is my approach to the connection between audio and shapes, I tried to give this abstract animation a certain type of emotion, that every movement happening on screen would be more than the sole propose of look cool and sync to the sound, to do this I based this video on a section of John Bunyan's "The Pilgrim's Progress", when Christian is guided trough the Interpreters House. It's a very personal, graphic and non-descriptive explanation of this part of one of my favorite books It's intended more to help me as the animator to give some meaning to the animation rather than narrate the story.

(If you're curious about this you can find an extract of the book here: goo.gl/aJ91j)