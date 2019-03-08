Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Platora - Logo Design

Platora - Logo Design typography brand identity lettermark identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark typogaphy type art letter mark monogram round corners negative space graph logotype graphic design chart logotype finance icons p logo gradient color green branding
Hey good people! I believe a logo is only as good as it’s application and needs to work for the client.

For this one, the custom type matches the mark perfectly, adding massive personality to that brand. This direction has some serious legs as you can see, it will be instantly recognisable and I think it’s stunning...

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

