James Schneider Jr

Ripple app -> user flow

James Schneider Jr
James Schneider Jr
  • Save
Ripple app -> user flow visualize app iphone device design ux flow user flow
Download color palette

Once in a while I'll dig into UX user flow scenarios. This was for an app my friend and I were working on called 'Ripple'. Just before we were about to start on dev, an app called 'Bump' came out. Dang. That's life.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
James Schneider Jr
James Schneider Jr

More by James Schneider Jr

View profile
    • Like