McMillianCo.

Atlantic Ave BID Extravaganza Postcard

McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
  • Save
Atlantic Ave BID Extravaganza Postcard postcard extravaganza carnival circus
Download color palette

Event branding for the Atlantic Ave Business Improvement District in Brooklyn, NY.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
Thoughtful branding, web design, and development.

More by McMillianCo.

View profile
    • Like