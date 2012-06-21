Chris Inclenrock

Dog food mascot

Dog food mascot concept dog cartoon product illustration character
This is a concept character for a new pet food brand. Working on the cat food version as well.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Brands & Pixels
