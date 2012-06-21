Henry Brown

Fine Art Catalogue White

Fine Art Catalogue White fine art catalogue laser cut black book paper exhibition stencil
Finally got hold of the finished and printed catalogues Matt and I designed. This is a shot of the white one against the black in the background. Personally I prefer the black but sometimes you have to compromise...

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
