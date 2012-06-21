Here is the 2nd piece I did for Disneyland. Disney created a blank diy vinyl of Lightning McQueen (from the Cars movie) called a Vinylmation 95. They then gave it to a handful of artists to come up with something that was inspired by the new California Adventure Park. After seeing there was a Monster’s Inc exhibit I knew I wanted to do a Cars/Monster’s Inc mash up! The design is a painterly take on the iconic opening titles of Monster’s Inc. You can read the full post and see more angles of the Monster’s Inc vinyl mashup here :) http://lylawarren.com/2012/06/monsters_inc/