Enrico Capone

mini icon set

Enrico Capone
Enrico Capone
  • Save
mini icon set icon minicon css folder image mini icon
Download color palette

Maybe can I start a minicon set?
Please let me some feedback, there are my first "real" minicon

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Enrico Capone
Enrico Capone

More by Enrico Capone

View profile
    • Like