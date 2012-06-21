Lucerna Flip Calendar

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here is the original "Lucerna" Calendar for retina.
They come in two styles..The one on the left is the newer style to match the photos icon and the one on the right is a legacy upscale.
My buddy saleh said he didn't mind if i released them so here yah go..
Download
http://d.pr/rW6l