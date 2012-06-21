Jacob Caudill

Lucerna Flip Calendar

lucerna calendar upscale jailbreak iphone
Here is the original "Lucerna" Calendar for retina.

They come in two styles..The one on the left is the newer style to match the photos icon and the one on the right is a legacy upscale.

My buddy saleh said he didn't mind if i released them so here yah go..

Download
http://d.pr/rW6l

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
