Lee Ann Woolbright

Business Cards

Lee Ann Woolbright
Lee Ann Woolbright
  • Save
Business Cards stamp logo ink paper
Download color palette

Self stamped, inked and cut these bad boys. A labor of love!

88ea2d6ab6e4fee89f6e0993209493bd
Rebound of
Personal Stamp
By Lee Ann Woolbright
View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Lee Ann Woolbright
Lee Ann Woolbright

More by Lee Ann Woolbright

View profile
    • Like