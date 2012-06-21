Faheema Patel

A typography lettering sketch letter a flourishes henna inspired ink
Started as a sketch while I was waiting at the printer, reworked and refined the drawing.

I want to step away from being so girly to designing a little more masculine pieces, now that will be a challenge!

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

