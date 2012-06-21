Kaytee Nesmith

City Badges

Kaytee Nesmith
Kaytee Nesmith
  • Save
City Badges lettering illustration promotional marketing
Download color palette

A fun project I'm working on for Marriott International. Making badges for kid-friendly cities across the US and Mexico. Still very much a work in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Kaytee Nesmith
Kaytee Nesmith

More by Kaytee Nesmith

View profile
    • Like