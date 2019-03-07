Kirstin Marie

He Restores My Soul

Kirstin Marie
Kirstin Marie
  • Save
He Restores My Soul kcmo kansas hand lettering design kirstin marie graphic design series church heart floral artword illustration
Download color palette

Worked on this 4 part series for my church called "He Restores My Soul". We didn't end up going with the illustrated route, but I decided to continue it anyway because I really liked it. I may post the other 3 later when I finish them.

Kirstin Marie
Kirstin Marie

More by Kirstin Marie

View profile
    • Like