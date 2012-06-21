Jonathan Schulz

Twitter Avatar Uploader // Concept

Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz
  • Save
Twitter Avatar Uploader // Concept twitter uploader ui web simple image format avatar
Download color palette

A little and smart concept for a new avatar uploader on twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz

More by Jonathan Schulz

View profile
    • Like