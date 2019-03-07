Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zhenya Rynzhuk

Red Planet Meet Us Page Animation

Red Planet Meet Us Page Animation
Hi everyone,

This is another piece of a new conceptual project for a PR agency called Red Planet. Today, it is a meet us page animation.

How do you like it? Stay tuned for more shots on this project.

Art Director & Awwwards Judge
