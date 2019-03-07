Eddie Lobanovskiy
zzap

Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy for unfold
zzap brand logo bolt zap vector mark app identity branding illustration
ZZAP - logo type concept.
Hey guy, here's quick little something we stumbled upon with @David Kovalev while doing some brand explorations.

I'm setting up a little video explaining how to find these little secrets in your logotype. If you care to learn about this, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel!😘

Happy Friday Eve!

Posted on Mar 7, 2019
