Chris Skiles

Cheap Eats Feature Spot Illustration

Chris Skiles
Chris Skiles
  • Save
Cheap Eats Feature Spot Illustration seattle met magazine feature editorial design illustration lucky 11 studios
Download color palette

Little spot illo I did to go along with a sidebar of our "Cheap Eats" feature in the July issue of Seattle Met. A little guide on where to go and what to get on the cheap 24 hours a day.

Chris Skiles
Chris Skiles

More by Chris Skiles

View profile
    • Like