Power Lines Department Illustration

Power Lines Department Illustration seattle met magazine layout editorial design illustration lucky 11 studios
Hand-drawn illustration I finished up recently for the "Power Lines" department page in our July issue of Seattle Met magazine. Article is about Seattle's promise to build a municipal broadband network that has never (and probably never will) happened.

