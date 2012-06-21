Calvin Chopp

Pre-Sliced Pies Promotion

Layout for a quick flash promotion for a client selling pre-sliced pies. We do a bunch of these that tend to be quick-turnaround, and based off of existing corporate branding that we get to take and make a fun promotion for. Still in flash! Can you believe it?! :)

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
