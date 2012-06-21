Madeline Wood

I made this logo for a friend who designs and sells her own line of women's clothing. She was wanting something that had both a vintage and modern feel with a touch of nature.

After experimenting with several typefaces, I decided to just draw the letters by hand.

She's still deciding on what colors she wants.

This is her pinterest page she sent me of stuff that she likes: http://pinterest.com/rachelnichelson/inspire-me/

Here's a link to her shop: http://www.etsy.com/shop/madelinewood