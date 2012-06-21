🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
i begin each illustration with an under drawing, like the one above. simple, clean lines. the final changes in small ways, but the line drawing is where i make the most mistakes and… play! i play with composition, storytelling, and focal point. when i bring the completed flat file into photoshop i begin to play with light, texture and mood. at each stage there are new challenges, and new elements are introduced.
but, what i love about illustration is that at each stage, that original line grows in form and shape… and, i fall in love with the image even more.
i’m still on break for a bit, but hopefully back soonish!