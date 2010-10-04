Ian Leino

Werewolf

Ian Leino
Ian Leino
  • Save
Werewolf scratchboard werewolf moon
Download color palette

A new scratchboard illustration that's just about complete. Now I need a snappy title. Any suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Ian Leino
Ian Leino

More by Ian Leino

View profile
    • Like