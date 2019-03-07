Dezea Website - CSSDA Awards

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbble!
About a month ago, we submitted our company website for awards on CSSDA and we've been voted by the public to win the Best UI Design, Best UX Design and Best Innovation. We appreciate all the support we've received from the CSSDA community and everyone who has voted for us. Thanks!
