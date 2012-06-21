Dave Gates

Athlon Sports Ipad App Design

Dave Gates
Dave Gates
  • Save
Athlon Sports Ipad App Design athlon sports ipad ui ux cfb nfl mlb magazine promotion
Download color palette

Another shot that features a section about our printed monthly.

2304bd788ea4673cccdddd251362d710
Rebound of
Athlon Sports Ipad App Design
By Dave Gates
View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dave Gates

View profile
    • Like