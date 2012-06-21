Matt Spiel

Bow Tie Club Take Two

Wasn't happy with the uniformity of the halftone pattern I had on the initial design. Decided to try and bring a bit more personality to the halftone and try a different color palette.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
