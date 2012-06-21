Ernesto Jiménez

iPad app layout design

Ernesto Jiménez
Ernesto Jiménez
  • Save
iPad app layout design ipad app design layout
Download color palette

First layouts for an iPad app

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Ernesto Jiménez
Ernesto Jiménez

More by Ernesto Jiménez

View profile
    • Like