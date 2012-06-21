Athlon Sports Ipad App Design

This is a start of some designs I am working on for our new iPad app. It will feature articles and full screen slide shows with content from our printed Monthly as well as our website content. You will be able to save a few of your favorite teams, which will show content only related to those teams in the your teams section of this table of contents page. I am still working on what the nav items for this app will be as well as if the fixed nav bar should be placed at the top or the bottom of the pages. The splash screen will fade into a few different full screen photos and you can slide to unlock the app too.