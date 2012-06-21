João Luiz Wittkowski

Scorpion

João Luiz Wittkowski
João Luiz Wittkowski
  • Save
Scorpion illustration pencil scorpion bug
Download color palette

Pencil on paper. You may see the final piece here.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
João Luiz Wittkowski
João Luiz Wittkowski

More by João Luiz Wittkowski

View profile
    • Like