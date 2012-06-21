Brett Stebbins

Taara Hero Building

Brett Stebbins
Brett Stebbins
  • Save
Taara Hero Building building iphone game isometric dome desert steampunk castle tower alchemy magic 3d 3d environment middle east arab
Download color palette

For an iPhone game. Used Maya and VRay. See a larger image at http://fav.me/d51ikwc

Brett Stebbins
Brett Stebbins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brett Stebbins

View profile
    • Like