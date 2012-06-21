TinchyRobot

Fresh PSD Icon Set

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Fresh PSD Icon Set icon set pixel snack download bundle design web cute clean camera slr icons vector friendly mac apple vintage
Download color palette

Well I finally finished this nifty little set of 32x32 PSD icons. Made em all with vector shapes and layer styles. Im pretty happy with how they turned out considering they are the first set of color icons I've ever crafted.

Do I get the thumbs up from all the icon design super stars here at dribbble?

By the way, you can grab the full set of 40 here: http://bit.ly/y0lhyS

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like