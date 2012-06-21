Fresh PSD Icon Set

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Well I finally finished this nifty little set of 32x32 PSD icons. Made em all with vector shapes and layer styles. Im pretty happy with how they turned out considering they are the first set of color icons I've ever crafted.
Do I get the thumbs up from all the icon design super stars here at dribbble?
By the way, you can grab the full set of 40 here: http://bit.ly/y0lhyS