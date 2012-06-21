ROKKAN launches http://dishonored.com

Besides designing the website and other Dishonored launches, ROKKAN provided creative oversight on much of what you see, including the branding, logo, key art, box art, production art, and much more.

Kudos to Charles Bae for completely owning this project.

Note: I had nothing to do with this project, other than to give a shout out to what we're doing in the office.