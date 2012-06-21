Ben Markowitz

That's no moon!

That's no moon! animated gif death star webkit transforms css
Interactive rotating Death Star made in CSS using webkit transforms.

http://www.benmarkowitz.com/thatsnomoon

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
