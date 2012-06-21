Michael Nÿkamp

Pie Chart

Michael Nÿkamp
Michael Nÿkamp
  • Save
Pie Chart pie chart lemon lemon meringue pie blue yellow gray
Download color palette

The 'other stuff' vs. 'what I really want to do', info graphic.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Michael Nÿkamp
Michael Nÿkamp

More by Michael Nÿkamp

View profile
    • Like