stevejtansley

Vintage type 1

stevejtansley
stevejtansley
  • Save
Vintage type 1 vintage vector auto
Download color palette

Here is a view from the latest piece in a series of vintage autos I'm illustrating for print and apparel.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
stevejtansley
stevejtansley

More by stevejtansley

View profile
    • Like