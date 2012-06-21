Gregory Fronckowsky

Roughnecks Army Neon Red

Gregory Fronckowsky
Gregory Fronckowsky
  • Save
Roughnecks Army Neon Red wip logo mascot vector sport team
Download color palette

Still wip so I am open for critique. Ofcourse Rico won't be just the head:)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Gregory Fronckowsky
Gregory Fronckowsky

More by Gregory Fronckowsky

View profile
    • Like