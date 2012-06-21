Ryan Benson

Rookie Showdown

Ryan Benson
Ryan Benson
  • Save
Rookie Showdown open source free coming soon wip invite app
Download color palette

I'm currently working on a free open-source application where you can create mini showdowns / contests for dribbble invites with ease. I noticed a lot of users just ask prospects to send them an email or tweet them, why not make it fun and more competitive? I've got most of the application code running and I'm working on the user interface now. More coming soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Ryan Benson
Ryan Benson

More by Ryan Benson

View profile
    • Like