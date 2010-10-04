Amrinder Sandhu

(design by) Anaami realigned

Amrinder Sandhu
Amrinder Sandhu
  • Save
(design by) Anaami realigned portfolio gray while simple clean
Download color palette

Working on simplifying my portfolio.
– 100% width
– No presentational image used
– Flexible layout
– Simple and clean :)

View this live and check the magic while resizing browser window (1920/1680/1280/1024).

Made with love ;)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Amrinder Sandhu
Amrinder Sandhu

More by Amrinder Sandhu

View profile
    • Like