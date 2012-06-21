Matt Taylor

Energy Goal

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor
Hire Me
  • Save
Energy Goal energy stats line art minimal freight sans typography
Download color palette

This goes along with my previous shot. As I stated in the comments, I'm looking for suggestions for the number typeface. I'm using Freight Sans but it has a variable baseline which tends to look funky with multiple numbers.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor
Interactive Art Director & Designer
Hire Me

More by Matt Taylor

View profile
    • Like