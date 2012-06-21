It's alive! :)

Cuberto

Hi Guys!
So, we have finished our new Deal in app. Now you can download it from AppStore and taste all the features that we have shown on Dribbble and Vimeo.

Also we will be happy if this app is interesting and useful for you.

All details here:
http://dealinapp.com/

http://itunes.apple.com/app/deal-in/id525016531?mt=8

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
