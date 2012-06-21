Chad Engle

Schedule - Refinements

Schedule - Refinements ui buttons interface
Had a good amount of feedback thinking the icons were too complex. I think I over thought it. This feels more successful. Thoughts?

Rebound of
Schedule
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
